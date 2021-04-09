Boner of the Day for April 9th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS THE CROWN

The authorities have arrested Mrs. World for ripping the crown off of Mrs. Sri Lanka’s head. via ET Online

Boner Candidate #2: WAS IT ALL? TIDE? GAIN? WHAT?

A woman in a Brooklyn Laundromat beat up the laundromat worker with the detergent in her hand. via New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: SO, WHAT YOU WERE SAYING IS HER WORK HUSBAND WAS HOT?

A husband kept demanding that they get a paternity test of their new born saying that the child looked more like his wife’s work husband. via Essential Baby

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DON’T DESERVE THE TITLE OF MOTHER

Angela Stanton-King goes off on a very transphobic speech about her own daughter and then posts it on Instagram. via Pink News

Boner Candidate #2: HEY THIS IS MY STOP

John Kramer was arrested in Arizona for running down the high way naked. via Arizona Family

Boner Candidate #3: TICKLE ME ELMO

Kevin Wayne VanLuven, a home inspector was arrested for being caught pleasuring himself on a families surveillance camera with an Elmo Doll. via The Smoking Gun