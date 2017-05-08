News

All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional and Social Animals Announce Utah Date

All-American Rejects at the 33rd Annual American Music Awards. Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. 11-22-05

At the Sandy Amphitheatre on July 18th

Tickets go on sale this Friday and can be purchased here.

We are excited to announce that we will be heading out this summer with @dashboardconfessional and @therejects from 7/25 – 8/13! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 7/25 Columbus, OH Express Live! 7/26 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit 7/29 Big Flats, NY Tag’s Summer Soundstage 7/30 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center 8/3 New York, NY Central Park Summer Stage 8/4 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater 8/5 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion 8/6 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion 8/8 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE 8/9 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier 8/10 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap 8/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater 8/13 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

