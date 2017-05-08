All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional and Social Animals Announce Utah Date

We are excited to announce that we will be heading out this summer with @dashboardconfessional and @therejects from 7/25 – 8/13! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 7/25 Columbus, OH Express Live! 7/26 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit 7/29 Big Flats, NY Tag’s Summer Soundstage 7/30 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center 8/3 New York, NY Central Park Summer Stage 8/4 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater 8/5 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion 8/6 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion 8/8 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE 8/9 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier 8/10 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap 8/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater 8/13 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

