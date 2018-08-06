Amy Donaldson Sports for August 6th, 2018

Utah Royals win their first game since June 30 to keep its playoff hopes alive. URFC beat the Houston Dash 2-1 with two late-game goals. The win moves them into sixth place, with five games to play. The top four make the playoffs. NEXT UP: hosting the Washington Spirit, Wednesday, Aug.8.

Real Salt Lake beat Chicago 2-1 on two goals from Damir Kreilach, who is now tied with Joao Plata for team-leading scorer (6). Real is in sixth place with 11 games remaining. Next up: hosting Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 11.

Salt Lake Bees manager Keith Johnson will join the Angels coaching staff. Eric Chavez, a six-time Gold Glove winner for the Oakland As, will assume managerial duties for the Bees through the remainder of the 2018 season. There is speculation that Angels manager Mike Scioscia will retire at the end of the season, but he denied that Sunday night.

Real Monarchs, still in first place in Group B, are in action on the road against Reno on Aug. 8.

After President Trump insulted LeBron James on Twitter, Donovan Mitchell said the president was setting a ‘bad example for kids.’

Tour of Utah starts on Monday, Aug. 12 in St. George.

Amy’s Column: Ohio State domestic violence allegations reveal some troubling realities.

