Amy Donaldson Sports for June 11th, 2018

Soccer

Real Salt Lake lost 3-0 to the L.A. Galaxy thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored two goals with headers.

Monarchs beat the Toros on June 4. They play again on Wednesday.

Royals host the North Carolina Courage Saturday at 5 p.m. They beat Sky Blue on June 2 before taking a break for the U.S. women’s friendly with China on June 7. The Americans, including Amy Rodriguez of the Royals, won 1-0.



Hockey

The Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup, the first title in the team’s 44-year history.

Football

BYU football hires its first woman, Tasha Bell, to work on the coaching staff and she promises to bring a unique mix of skills to the job of on-campus recruiting and player development

Baseball

Bees pitchers combined for a shutout in a 4-0 win over New Orleans Baby Cakes on Friday night in front of 7,293 at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday night. They won Saturday but lost Sunday.

Horse Racing

Justify becomes the third horse to achieve a Triple Crown with his Belmont victory. At 6-0, he joins Seattle Slew in 1977 as the only two undefeated Triple Crown winners; he’s the first to sweep the series without racing at age 2 (because of a pulled muscle); and he’s the only horse to beat nine rivals in the Belmont with a Triple try on the line. Slew also was a wire-to-wire Belmont winner.

Amy’s Column: Utah prep now an OSU lineman takes on controversy surrounding kneeling during the anthem.

