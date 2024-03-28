Angel Olsen Covers Lou Reed | Listen

Angel Olsen | Shutterstock

Angel Olsen Teams Up with Maxim Ludwig for a Soul-Stirring Cover of Lou Reed’s “I Can’t Stand It”

In a heartfelt homage to Lou Reed, Angel Olsen has unveiled her rendition of “I Can’t Stand It,” breathing new life into the iconic track from the Velvet Underground legend’s solo debut. For this musical endeavor, she’s joined forces with Maxim Ludwig, a singer-songwriter hailing from Los Angeles known for his evocative storytelling and vibrant melodies. The pair, having shared stages on tour last year, now share the spotlight in this latest release. Listen below.

Their collaborative cover is a standout piece on the eagerly anticipated tribute album, The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed. Slated for release on April 20, the compilation spans 12 tracks and boasts contributions from a roster of esteemed artists including Keith Richards and Rufus Wainwright, among others. Pre-order and learn more:

Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground: Pioneers of the Alternative Scene

Lou Reed, both as a solo artist and as the frontman of The Velvet Underground, has been a towering figure in the music industry. His lyrical profundity, coupled with the band’s experimental soundscapes, carved out new avenues in the realm of rock and paved the way for the alternative genre.

The Velvet Underground, often heralded as the progenitors of alternative music, introduced a level of artistic depth and experimental edge not previously seen in mainstream rock. Their willingness to explore taboo and complex subjects, wrapped in sonically adventurous packages, challenged conventional norms and influenced countless bands and artists. From punk to indie and beyond, the ripples of their innovation are still felt today.

Lou Reed’s solo career further cemented his status as a musical innovator. His narrative-driven compositions, which ranged from the gritty to the sublime, continued to push boundaries and provoke thought. Reed’s work inspired generations of artists to pursue authenticity and innovation in their creative expressions. Everyone from David Bowie to New York Dolls and Joy Division to R.E.M. reveal Lou Reed’s fingerprints in their music.

In The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed, Angel Olsen, Maxim Ludwig, and their fellow contributors pay tribute to Reed’s lasting legacy. Their interpretations serve not only as a celebration of his contributions to music but also as a reminder of the enduring power of art to connect, challenge, and inspire.

