Avenged Sevenfold Give Fans Lifetime Meet and Greets Via NFT

Avenged Sevenfold has announced that a small portion of fans will be receiving lifetime meet and greets via NFT.

The band released 101 Into the Ether NFT tokens, seven of which will guarantee feature “gold eyes.”

The band announced in an Instagram comment, ​“If you have ​‘gold eyes’ you get into the meet and greet any show you go to, forever.”

The band released these NFTs back in May.

Have you ever met your favorite band? Would you want to win lifetime meet and greets with Avenged Sevenfold? What other bands should do this?