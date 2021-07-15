Billy Corgan Is Bringing Wrestling Back To St. Louis

Smashing Pumpkins singer – and owner of the National Wrestling Alliance – Billy Corgan has grand plans for St. Louis.

Corgan is bringing wrestling back to Chase Park Plaza later this summer.

The Chase famously held wrestling events that aired on local TV station KPLR from 1959 to 1983.

The popular “Wrestling at the Chase” included hosts such as Cardinal Joe Garagiola Sr.

“To be here, to celebrate this community, and to have this community celebrate our return after 37 years is truly special to us,” Corgan said during a recent a press conference at the Chase. https://t.co/UKavJ4ZWFi — Riverfront Times (@RiverfrontTimes) July 15, 2021

The new matches will be held Wednesday, August 28 through Saturday, August 31, and will also include the first-ever all-women’s wrestling pay-per-view event.