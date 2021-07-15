Veruca Salt’s Louise Post reveals how Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” came together

Many fans know that Veruca Salt’s Louise Post was the inspiration for Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” but Post herself has revealed just how MUCH a part she played.
Post shared on Instagram that she sang backup vocals for the song after Dave Grohl called her up at 2.am. and asked.
Post also wrote, “While I was at it, I wrote a harmony for the chorus and sang that too. The whispered section of this song was originally the dream I was having when the phone rang. It was a dream about us. He later removed it and replaced with his own whispers, one which was a love letter to me.”
Post dated Grohl after his divorce from his first wife.
Have you ever had a song written for you? Would you want Louise Post to reveal more of her time with Dave Grohl?
