Biffy Clyro’s ‘Amazing’ New Album Is Done

Biffy Clyro confirmed they officially finished work on their new album last week – calling it “amazing.”

At Tuesday’s BRIT Awards (where they were nominated for British Group but lost out to Little Mix), Simon Neil and Ben and James Johnston told NME that their new LP should be “hopefully out in October.”

Describing what the album is like, Simon added, “It’s about that reflection of how you can experience the same thing but react in a completely different way. We’ve all had this huge global experience, but we’ve not had the same experience for many, many reasons.”

