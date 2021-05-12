Boner Fight for May 12th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: IM AM A BONER NOMINEE FOR INACURATE REPORTING.
Bill Allred, the curator of boners, admits to miss reporting Yesterday’s boner. The boner was titled “RACIST LACROSSE PLAYERS.”
Boner Candidate #2: SICK ‘EM BOY.
Officer Nickolas Pearce of Salt Lake City is facing a felony after he allegedly picked up his police dog to bite a woman in a suspected stolen vehicle despite not being a threat.
