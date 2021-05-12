Boners

Boner Fight for May 12th, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: IM AM A BONER NOMINEE FOR INACURATE REPORTING.

Bill Allred, the curator of boners, admits to miss reporting Yesterday’s boner. The boner was titled “RACIST LACROSSE PLAYERS.”

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: SICK ‘EM BOY.

Officer Nickolas Pearce of Salt Lake City is facing a felony after he allegedly picked up his police dog to bite a woman in a suspected stolen vehicle despite not being a threat.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

