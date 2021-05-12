Boner of the Day for May 12, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: OH VAN, WHY SUCH A CRANK?
Famous for his songs like “Brown Eyed Girl,” Van Morrison released his double album. The album, “Latest Record Project, Vol. 1” includes rants about: Facebook, media, millennials, and even psychiatrists.
Boner Candidate #2: A TOTALLY NEW WAY TO MAKE SPAGHETTI
If you’re bored of the ‘traditional’ method of making spaghetti, then Twitter has all you need to try the ‘Ultimate Spaghetti Hack.’ Instead of taking the time to prepare the meal, the video on Twitter shows a women’s method of just piling everything edible on the countertop.
Boner Candidate #3: IM AM A BONER NOMINEE FOR INACURATE REPORTING.
Bill Allred, the curator of boners, admits to miss reporting Yesterday’s boner. The boner was titled “RACIST LACROSSE PLAYERS.”
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: SICK ‘EM BOY.
Officer Nickolas Pearce of Salt Lake City is facing a felony after he allegedly picked up his police dog to bite a woman in a suspected stolen vehicle despite not being a threat.
Boner Candidate #2: I THOUGHT COW MANURE WOULD CURE JUST ABOUT ANYTHING
India’s Covid-19 crisis has led to some using cow manure medicinally. Unsurprisingly, this is a terrible idea to say the least.
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT A WONDERFUL, WINNING FAMILY
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig’s new book: “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” details the uncomfortable intimacy between two Trump family members, and the secret service.
