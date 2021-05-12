Boner of the Day for May 12, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: OH VAN, WHY SUCH A CRANK?

Famous for his songs like “Brown Eyed Girl,” Van Morrison released his double album. The album, “Latest Record Project, Vol. 1” includes rants about: Facebook, media, millennials, and even psychiatrists.

via Variety

Boner Candidate #2: A TOTALLY NEW WAY TO MAKE SPAGHETTI

If you’re bored of the ‘traditional’ method of making spaghetti, then Twitter has all you need to try the ‘Ultimate Spaghetti Hack.’ Instead of taking the time to prepare the meal, the video on Twitter shows a women’s method of just piling everything edible on the countertop.

via Dexerto

Boner Candidate #3: IM AM A BONER NOMINEE FOR INACURATE REPORTING.

Bill Allred, the curator of boners, admits to miss reporting Yesterday’s boner. The boner was titled “RACIST LACROSSE PLAYERS.”

via The Salt Lake Tribune

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SICK ‘EM BOY.

Officer Nickolas Pearce of Salt Lake City is facing a felony after he allegedly picked up his police dog to bite a woman in a suspected stolen vehicle despite not being a threat.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: I THOUGHT COW MANURE WOULD CURE JUST ABOUT ANYTHING

India’s Covid-19 crisis has led to some using cow manure medicinally. Unsurprisingly, this is a terrible idea to say the least.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT A WONDERFUL, WINNING FAMILY

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig’s new book: “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” details the uncomfortable intimacy between two Trump family members, and the secret service.

via The Guardian