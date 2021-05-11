Boner Fight for May 11, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: RACIST LACROSSE PLAYERS

During a fist fight after a high school lacrosse game some Highland high school players yelled out some racial slurs. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT ELSE WAS HE TO DO ON MOTHER’S DAY?

A Wisconsin boy was arrested for tasing his mother on Mother’s Day because he was upset that he couldn’t find his phone. via The Smoking Gun