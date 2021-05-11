Boner of the Day for May 11th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: RACIST LACROSSE PLAYERS

During a fist fight after a high school lacrosse game some Highland high school players yelled out some racial slurs. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #2: WE FOUND THE PERFECT MAN FOR THE JOB

The newly appointed Mantua Police Chief ,Craig Hamer, has a history of being let go from other departments. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #3: YOU NOW HAVE EXTRA PROTECTION AT NO COST

A nurse in Rome got distracted and gave a woman 6 doses of the COVID vaccine in one shot. via CBS NEWS

Boner Candidate #1: WE ARE SO TRUMPY

Newly elected GOP Secretary Olivia Horlacher has reposted many photos of the Capitol riots including Trump’s speech. via Fox 13 now

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT ELSE WAS HE TO DO ON MOTHER’S DAY?

A Wisconsin boy was arrested for tasing his mother on Mother’s Day because he was upset that he couldn’t find his phone. via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: WHO LIKES SHORT SHORTS? NOT THE SIX FLAGS COPS

A woman posted on Tik Tok a video of her being Body Shamed by the Oklahoma Six Flags Police and a Manager. via Independent