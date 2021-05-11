Boner of the Day for May 11th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: RACIST LACROSSE PLAYERS
During a fist fight after a high school lacrosse game some Highland high school players yelled out some racial slurs. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: WE FOUND THE PERFECT MAN FOR THE JOB
The newly appointed Mantua Police Chief ,Craig Hamer, has a history of being let go from other departments. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #3: YOU NOW HAVE EXTRA PROTECTION AT NO COST
A nurse in Rome got distracted and gave a woman 6 doses of the COVID vaccine in one shot. via CBS NEWS
Boner Candidate #1: WE ARE SO TRUMPY
Newly elected GOP Secretary Olivia Horlacher has reposted many photos of the Capitol riots including Trump’s speech. via Fox 13 now
Boner Candidate #2: WHAT ELSE WAS HE TO DO ON MOTHER’S DAY?
A Wisconsin boy was arrested for tasing his mother on Mother’s Day because he was upset that he couldn’t find his phone. via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #3: WHO LIKES SHORT SHORTS? NOT THE SIX FLAGS COPS
A woman posted on Tik Tok a video of her being Body Shamed by the Oklahoma Six Flags Police and a Manager. via Independent
