Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees

The Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and three others will be enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

The Hall announced the full 2021 class on Wednesday, which also includes the Go-Go’s, Todd Rundgren, and Carole King.

The 2021 class includes two black artists – Turner and Jay-Z – and will induct three females artists for the first time ever.

JUST IN: Jay-Z to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Famehttps://t.co/SaptbHTue7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 12, 2021

Some of the artists who didn’t make the cut this year include Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, Devo, and Mary J. Blige.

This year’s induction concert will be held on October 30th at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

What do you think of this year’s class? Who was the biggest snub?