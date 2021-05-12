Korn, Staind Announce Summer Tour

Korn and Staind are getting ready to hit the road this summer.

On Wednesday, the bands announced a huge 28-date summer tour, kicking off August 5th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrapping up Sept. 23rd at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 14th and yes there is a Salt Lake date on September 9th at USANA Amphitheatre.

Beyond excited to announce our return to live music this summer in the U.S. with special guest, @Staind. We’ll also be joined by @theyare68 & @FireFromTheGods on select dates. Tickets on sale this Friday at noon. RSVP at https://t.co/kEkjAmwtqn 8.05 – 8.29: '68

8.31 – 9.21: FFTG pic.twitter.com/heyWeeVUW9 — Korn (@Korn) May 12, 2021

It will mark a return to the stage for Staind, who reunited for a handful of shows in late 2019 – right before the pandemic broke.

Do you plan on going to concerts this summer? Who are you excited to see?