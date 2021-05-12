Pearl Jam Will Return To The Stage At Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam is ready to return to the stage for the first time in three years at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in California later this year.

The Sept. 24-26 festival will also feature Kings of Leon, My Morning Jacket, Spoon, Brandi Carlile, and many more.

Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, and Eddie Vedder will serve as headliners at this year’s Ohana Festival. https://t.co/elwCCXQdzn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 12, 2021

Pearl Jam’s last live gig was on Sept. 4th, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston. They were unable to tour behind last year’s Gigaton album, because… well, you know.

What concert from 2020 were you most disappointed to miss out on?