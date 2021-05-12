News

Travis Barker Shows Off Candle That Smells Like…WHAT?!? WHY?!?

Travis Barker is sharing a little TMI about his and Kourtney’s sex life.

The musician has shared that he has a new candle.

The Heretic x Goop collaboration is called “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm.”

Usually, the Goop candle is called This Smells Like My Orgasm, so he must have gotten a custom order.

Kourtney also shared a pic of the candle on her Instagram stories.

Now we’re going to have to clean the smell of the X96 staff’s vomit out of the studio every time we play a song with Travis on the track. Bold move, Cotton!

What is the weirdest thing you’ve seen a couple do?

