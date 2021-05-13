Boner of the Day for May 13th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: OUR BLANKET IS NOT A SNOT RAG
A passenger on a flight blew his nose into a blanket and is now facing a large fine. via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: LOOKS LIKE A NORMAL GROUP OF TOURISTS TO ME
Two former Trump administration members dodge questions and defend rioters about the insurrection of the Capital. via CNN
Boner Candidate #3: CALEB DOESN’T HAVE A RACIST BONE IN HIS BODY
Caleb Kennedy from American Idol is leaving the show after a video of him standing next to someone who looks like they are wearing a KKK hood has surfaced. via AOL
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: PUTTING THE PRES. HEAD ON A PILE OF POOP IS VULGAR?
Pro trumpers are causing a stir in Maryland by putting up an anti-Biden billboard. via Washington Examiner
Boner Candidate #2: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN: CONGRESSIONAL BULLY
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green confronts Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and it causing the NY representative to raise security concerns. via Washington Post
Boner Candidate #3: DON ‘T PUT GAS IN PLASTIC BAG
Due to a Gas shortages people are stocking up on gas. However; feds warn against storing gas in plastic bags. via Newser
