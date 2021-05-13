Geek News on the Radio for May 13, 2021

Knives Out Sequel Casting
Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista are joining the cast of “Knives Out 2”. via Screen Rant
Faces of Death Modern Remake
The original movie made in 1978 is getting a modern remodel surrounding the story line of a Youtube influencer. via The Hollywood Report
Adult Swim Movie Releases
Adult Swim announces the release of three new movies Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and Venture Bros. via IGN
Monster Mash Cereals
General Mills is celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Monster Cereals by making a Monster Mash Cereal. via the Nerdist
