Geek News on the Radio for May 13, 2021

Knives Out Sequel Casting

Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista are joining the cast of “Knives Out 2”. via Screen Rant

Faces of Death Modern Remake

The original movie made in 1978 is getting a modern remodel surrounding the story line of a Youtube influencer. via The Hollywood Report

Adult Swim Movie Releases

Adult Swim announces the release of three new movies Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and Venture Bros. via IGN

Monster Mash Cereals

General Mills is celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Monster Cereals by making a Monster Mash Cereal. via the Nerdist