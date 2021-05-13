News

Sean Means Movie Review for May 13, 2021

Posted on

Artsies

Us Kids – Parkland students documentary – [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School talk about national gun-violence epidemic after a mass shooting at their school. via IMDB

Director: Kim A. Snyder

Starrring: Jaclyn Corin, Samantha Fuentes, Emma González

The Killing of Two Lovers – marital breakup drama – Cinemark 16 Provo, or on demand – 3 1/2 stars

David works to keep his family together after his wife and him separate. via IMDB

Director: Robert Machoian

Starring: Chris Coy, Clayne Crawford, Arri Graham

 Fartsies

Army of the Dead – zombie heist movie – theaters this week, Netflix on May 21 – 2 stars

During a Zombie outbreak a group of people go into Las Vegas to try and pull of a large heist. via IMDB

Director: Zack Snyder

Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera

Spiral: From the Book of Saw – “Saw” franchise horror – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A Criminal mastermind traps people and plays games with them. via IMDB

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top