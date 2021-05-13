Sean Means Movie Review for May 13, 2021

Artsies
Us Kids – Parkland students documentary – [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars
Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School talk about national gun-violence epidemic after a mass shooting at their school. via IMDB
Director: Kim A. Snyder
Starrring: Jaclyn Corin, Samantha Fuentes, Emma González
The Killing of Two Lovers – marital breakup drama – Cinemark 16 Provo, or on demand – 3 1/2 stars
David works to keep his family together after his wife and him separate. via IMDB
Director: Robert Machoian
Starring: Chris Coy, Clayne Crawford, Arri Graham
Fartsies
Army of the Dead – zombie heist movie – theaters this week, Netflix on May 21 – 2 stars
During a Zombie outbreak a group of people go into Las Vegas to try and pull of a large heist. via IMDB
Director: Zack Snyder
Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera
Spiral: From the Book of Saw – “Saw” franchise horror – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A Criminal mastermind traps people and plays games with them. via IMDB
Director: Darren Lynn Bousman
Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones
