Boner Fight for May 13, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: LOOKS LIKE A NORMAL GROUP OF TOURISTS TO ME
Two former Trump administration members dodge questions and defend rioters about the insurrection of the Capital. via CNN
Boner Candidate #2: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN: CONGRESSIONAL BULLY
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green confronts Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and it causing the NY representative to raise security concerns. via Washington Post
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.