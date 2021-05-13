Boners

Boner Fight for May 13, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: LOOKS LIKE A NORMAL GROUP OF TOURISTS TO ME

Two former Trump administration members dodge questions and defend rioters about the insurrection of the Capital. via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN: CONGRESSIONAL BULLY

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green confronts Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and it causing the NY representative to raise security concerns. via Washington Post

Comments
