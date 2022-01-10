Bill Frost on TV for January 10th, 2022

Superman & Lois (Season 2, Tuesday Jan. 11, The CW)
Naomi (New Series, Tuesday Jan. 11, The CW)
Cheer (Season 2, Tuesday Jan. 12, The CW)
Peacemaker (New Series, Thursday Jan. 13, HBO Max)
Wolf Like Me (New Series, Thursday Jan. 13, Peacock)
Brazen (Movie, Thursday Jan. 13, Netflix)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Movie, Friday Jan. 14, Apple TV+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Movie, Friday Jan. 14, Showtime)
Archive 81 (New Series, Friday Jan. 14, Netflix)
Somebody Somewhere (New Series, Sunday Jan. 16, HBO/HBO Max)
Brittania (Season 3, Sunday Jan. 16, Epix)
