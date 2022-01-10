Boner of the Day for January 10th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THERE ARE DIFFERENT RULES FOR REALITY STARS, EVEN IN CANADA.

Footage on social media shows a group on a flight from Montreal to Cancun vaping and sharing a bottle of vodka and not one passenger is wearing a mask.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: YOU GOTTA PAY TO PLAY WITH UTAH’S LEADERS.

About 100 people that are a part of the conservative group Utah Parents United, have all paid $25 for a tour, a t-shirt and some face time with a few of Utah’s top lawmakers and officials.

via SL Trib

Boner Candidate #3: PLEASE TUCKER, DON’T BE MAD AT ME. PRETTY PLEASE.

Last week during a Senate hearing Ted Cruz called the January 6th insurrection “a violent terrorist attack”, sparking backlash from Tucker Carlson.

via Rolling Stone

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: LAURA, HAVE YOU HEARD THE ONE WHERE THE POT CALLS THE KETTLE BLACK?

On Wednesday night, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham called the Biden Administration the “MSNBC Administration”.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: HEY WAIT A MINUTE; THESE AREN’T MY PANTS.

After police found meth in the pocket of the pants he was wearing, a Minnesota man said the pants didn’t actually belong to him.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: YOU CAN TALK ABOUT THE NAZIS IN CLASS BUT DON’T SAY THEY WERE GOOD…OR BAD.

Indiana Senator Scott Baldwin said that he doesn’t discredit Marxism, Nazism, fascism “or any of those isms” and says we should be impartial when teaching about them in school.

via Huffpost