News

Bill Frost on TV for June 18th, 2018

Posted on

Escaping Polygamy (Season 4 Premiere, Monday June 18, Lifetime)

Drunk History (Season 5 Summer Premiere, Tuesday June 19, Comedy Central)

Yellowstone (Series Debut, Wednesday June 20, Paramount)

Queen of the South (Season 3 Premiere, Thursday June 21, USA)

Shooter (Season 3 Premiere, Thursday June 21, USA)

Detroiters (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday June 21, Comedy Central)

Marvel’s Luke Cage (Season 2 Premiere, Friday June 22, Netflix)

Preacher (Season 3 Premiere, Sunday June 24, AMC)

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top