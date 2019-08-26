Bill Frost TV for August 26th, 2019

Workin’ Moms (Season 3 Premiere, Thursday Aug 29, Netflix)

The hilarious Canadian comedy about harried Toronto mothers drops Season 3. Yes, Season 2 premiered just last month — don’t worry about it.

Carnival Row (Series Debut, Friday Aug 30, Amazon Prime Video)

Carla Delevingne and Orlando Bloom star in a Victorian-era fantasy about faeries and monsters amongst humans. Also a murder mystery — boom!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Series Debut, Friday Aug 30, Netflix)

A prequel to the ’80s … classic? … voiced by Sigourney Weaver, Simon Pegg, Alicia Vikander, Awkwafina, Natalie Dormer, Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill and even more.

Mayans M.C. (Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday Sept 3, FX)

The Sons of Anarchy spin-off is back for another season of bikes, bros and burros. OK, no one’s riding donkeys — but you’d totally watch that.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Series Debut, Wednesday Sept 4, Hulu)

A dramatization of the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan. It’s like Straight Outta Compton or The Dirt, but way cooler and Wu-er.

Titans (Season 2 Premiere, Friday Sept 6, DC Universe)

Don’t call ’em Teen Titans — they’re just Titans, and they’re back and angstier than ever. But not in a teen way.