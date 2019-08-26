Boner of the Day for August 26th, 2019

ROUND ONE:

BONER CANDIDATE #1: LEAVE LUCK ALONE

If Andrew Luck was having any second thoughts about his stunning decision to retire from the NFL, he’s probably not having them anymore after the way fans in Indianapolis treated him after the Colts’ preseason game against the Bears on Saturday. As Luck began to make his way off the field following the 27-17 loss, fans at Lucas Oil Stadium started to boo their former quarterback. The news of Luck’s retirement broke during the fourth quarter of the game, and clearly, Luck’s decision to hang up his cleats for good didn’t sit well with the fans. The fact that Colts fans decided to boo Luck makes zero sense. In seven seasons with the team, he led them to the playoffs four times, and in the three years he didn’t take Indy to the postseason, it was because he missed games due to injury. In the end, the injuries proved to be too much. Luck’s finally memory of fans in Indy will be the fact that they booed him on the field, and he definitely didn’t sound happy about that when he was asked about the boos following the game. After the game, Luck also confirmed that he was definitely retiring, something that ESPN had reported earlier in the night. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ANGRY BAGEL GUY, AT IT AGAIN

The foul-mouthed Internet star whose bagel shop meltdown about dating as a short guy went viral last month has found himself in hot water once again, this time with the police. Chris Morgan, 45, was placed in handcuffs at the Bay Shore Marina in New York on Sunday after witnesses say he got into a fight with another man. Cops at the scene spotted the commotion and descended on Morgan, ordering him to lay on the ground with his hands behind his back. Bystanders recorded video of the police response, which shows Morgan complying with orders while spewing unkind words at the officers. The troublemaker was led to a police cruiser in handcuffs, but it is unclear whether he was actually arrested. DailyMail.com has reached out to the Suffolk County Police Department for more details about the incident. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THE WATER IN FLINT GETS BETTER AND BETTER

The city of Flint, Michigan, has dumped an estimated 2 million gallons of raw sewage into the Flint River last week, worsening the city’s water crisis. The spill occurred on August 18, but the city failed to disclose just how much sewage went into the river until a partial report was filed with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy on August 20. Residents have been urged to steer clear of the Flint River in order to avoid exposure to high levels of bacteria. This spill has come just months after officials warned wastewater infrastructure was approaching a ‘critical point’ as the water crisis continues five years on. A report from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy stated that 2 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Flint River. Late Saturday night, more than 2.2 inches of rain fell in the Flint area in a three-hour period. According to the report, a ‘flash flood event’ occurred ‘which exceeded the plant’s primary settling tanks causing overflow’. That then sent raw waste onto the ground and into a storm sewer drain that discharges directly to the river, MLive reports. The city has yet to reveal what protocols were in place prior to the spill or how it will prevent a similar incident in the future. Read More

ROUND TWO:

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MUM WANTED A PICTURE OF MY ROOM

Her face is fifty shades of red. A California college student was embarrassed beyond belief when she sent her mom a photo of her new bedroom —and forgot to remove a set of kinky handcuffs dangling from the headboard of her bed, she admitted on social media. “Mum’s been asking for pics of my new room … finally sent one … I’m so stupid,” Ella Martine, of Orange County, wrote in a Twitter post, which featured a screenshot of the text message convo with her mother. Martine said her mom had begged her for weeks to send a photo of her tidy new room — which is decorated with a hanging planter, nightstand and wooden bed — but she was, well, all tied up. When she finally fired off the rushed shot, her mom at first sent a message back saying, “nice” along with a thumbs-up emoji. But then she looked closer and added, “Except for the handcuffs??? What’s up with that[?]” Martine first tried to pass the sex toy off as part of a film project — but mama didn’t buy it. She demanded the co-ed “remove them” because they’re “super tacky,” according to the post. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SNIPER…NOT SO MUCH

A rookie Los Angeles cop has been fired after he ‘completely fabricated’ a story about being shot by a sniper. Angel Reinosa, 21, has been ‘relieved of his duties’ after it was discovered he lied about the incident in Lancaster, California, at around 2.45pm on Wednesday. He claimed to have been struck by a bullet while walking to his car in the police parking lot, and said a sniper in a four-story apartment complex nearby had shot him. This led to a SWAT team searching every room in the building and the surrounding area, which concluded at around 5.30am Thursday. At a press conference on Saturday, Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener said the deputy had cut holes in his T-shirt with a knife to make it look like a wound. At the time, Reinosa told investigators that his bulletproof vest had deflected the shot into his shoulder, which had left a bruise. Wegner said: ‘Things didn’t add up. There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injuries sustained to his shoulder. Completely fabricated.’ No ballistic evidence was found at the scene and no nearby witnesses heard any gunshots either, he added. Reinosa, who was a rookie with the department for a year, has not revealed why he made-up the incident and has since been fired. An investigation has been launched into Reinosa’s report and he will face criminal charges, KTLA reports. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: FOR HELL’S SAKE, JUST CALL THE COPS

The mother and stepfather of a 15-year-old girl are in jail after allegedly assaulting and kidnapping the teenage boy they found in their daughter’s bedroom. Police are saying it was a hate crime. According to San Bruno police, the 15-year-old’s biological dad Luisandor Suarez, her mom Haydee Arguello and stepfather Wilfredo Amaya physically abused a 17-year-old African American boy for 30 minutes and threatened to kill him with a deadly weapon. The three suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail facing multiple felony charges related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. “These family members ultimately restrain the victim using a rope. Held him against his will, assaulted him multiple times and even threatened to kill him,” said Lieutenant Ryan Johansen with San Bruno Police Department. According to San Bruno police, the crime took place on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. At 12:38 p.m., the victim arrived at the San Bruno Police Department and reported the crime. The 15-year-old’s oldest sister said her parents thought the boy was an intruder and acted in self-defense. “They were so scared because they found someone in the closet. They jumped because everyone was sleeping and this guy started kicking my step-father and trying to kill him,” said Belkys Gomez. Read More