Sports with Amy Donaldson for August 26th, 2019

FOOTBALL:

It is rivalry week!

Utah and BYU will open their seasons against each other in Provo on Aug. 29. Utah has high expectations, incredible depth – and national pre-season respect. Tyler Huntley returns as QB for his senior season after missing the last five games last year.

https://www.deseret.com/sports/2019/8/25/20831997/huntley-eager-to-return-as-utahs-starting-qb?fbclid=IwAR0h-y1jDOtAfZVwE0PWdpEvkXsnLxNKsqxIObf7lTdfKh1aneKfYSNxRKQ

Profile on BYU QB Zach Wilson…

https://www.deseret.com/sports/2019/8/25/20828350/how-those-closest-to-zach-wilson-ute-fans-to-the-core-played-a-hand-in-landing-him-at-byu

Stoking the rivalry is just about everything, including this story about ESPN’s Lee Corso predicting pre-season NO. 14 Utah would make it to the National Championship Game, where they’d lose to Alabama.

https://www.deseret.com/sports/2019/8/24/20831172/espn-lee-corso-utah-utes-national-championship-alabama

It should be a fun season for most of the Utah teams…BYU, Utah and USU have veteran quarterbacks returning and solid teams around them. In the first College football game of the season, No. 8 Florida held off Miami for a 24-20 win. In the Pac-12, Hawaii upset Arizona 45-38.

Andrew Luck shocked everyone when he announced he was going to retire from football at age 29.

https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/nfl/colts/2019/08/24/colts-quarterback-andrew-luck-retiring-worn-down-mentally-leg-injury/2111772001/

SOCCER:

Real Salt Lake capitalized on stoppage time to beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0, propelling them into second place in the West. The race is so tight, however, and playoff spots are clinched. So every point is critical.

https://www.deseret.com/2019/8/24/20831114/roller-coaster-stoppage-time-pushes-real-salt-lake-past-rival-colorado-2-0

Team USA lost to Australia 98-94 in Melbourne. That loss ended a 78-game win streak and raised some doubts about whether Team USA can win a third consecutive World Cup in China. (Last loss was in the semifinals of World Championships in 2006)