Sports with Amy Donaldson for August 26th, 2019

FOOTBALL:
- It is rivalry week!
Utah and BYU will open their seasons against each other in Provo on Aug. 29. Utah has high expectations, incredible depth – and national pre-season respect. Tyler Huntley returns as QB for his senior season after missing the last five games last year.
https://www.deseret.com/sports/2019/8/25/20831997/huntley-eager-to-return-as-utahs-starting-qb?fbclid=IwAR0h-y1jDOtAfZVwE0PWdpEvkXsnLxNKsqxIObf7lTdfKh1aneKfYSNxRKQ
Profile on BYU QB Zach Wilson…
https://www.deseret.com/sports/2019/8/25/20828350/how-those-closest-to-zach-wilson-ute-fans-to-the-core-played-a-hand-in-landing-him-at-byu
- Stoking the rivalry is just about everything, including this story about ESPN’s Lee Corso predicting pre-season NO. 14 Utah would make it to the National Championship Game, where they’d lose to Alabama.
https://www.deseret.com/sports/2019/8/24/20831172/espn-lee-corso-utah-utes-national-championship-alabama
- It should be a fun season for most of the Utah teams…BYU, Utah and USU have veteran quarterbacks returning and solid teams around them. In the first College football game of the season, No. 8 Florida held off Miami for a 24-20 win. In the Pac-12, Hawaii upset Arizona 45-38.
- Andrew Luck shocked everyone when he announced he was going to retire from football at age 29.
https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/nfl/colts/2019/08/24/colts-quarterback-andrew-luck-retiring-worn-down-mentally-leg-injury/2111772001/
SOCCER:
- Real Salt Lake capitalized on stoppage time to beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0, propelling them into second place in the West. The race is so tight, however, and playoff spots are clinched. So every point is critical.
https://www.deseret.com/2019/8/24/20831114/roller-coaster-stoppage-time-pushes-real-salt-lake-past-rival-colorado-2-0
- Team USA lost to Australia 98-94 in Melbourne. That loss ended a 78-game win streak and raised some doubts about whether Team USA can win a third consecutive World Cup in China. (Last loss was in the semifinals of World Championships in 2006)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.