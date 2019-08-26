Boner Fight for August 26th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE WATER IN FLINT GETS BETTER AND BETTER

The city of Flint, Michigan, has dumped an estimated 2 million gallons of raw sewage into the Flint River last week, worsening the city’s water crisis. The spill occurred on August 18, but the city failed to disclose just how much sewage went into the river until a partial report was filed with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy on August 20. Residents have been urged to steer clear of the Flint River in order to avoid exposure to high levels of bacteria. This spill has come just months after officials warned wastewater infrastructure was approaching a ‘critical point’ as the water crisis continues five years on. A report from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy stated that 2 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Flint River. Late Saturday night, more than 2.2 inches of rain fell in the Flint area in a three-hour period. According to the report, a ‘flash flood event’ occurred ‘which exceeded the plant’s primary settling tanks causing overflow’. That then sent raw waste onto the ground and into a storm sewer drain that discharges directly to the river, MLive reports. The city has yet to reveal what protocols were in place prior to the spill or how it will prevent a similar incident in the future. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SNIPER…NOT SO MUCH

A rookie Los Angeles cop has been fired after he ‘completely fabricated’ a story about being shot by a sniper. Angel Reinosa, 21, has been ‘relieved of his duties’ after it was discovered he lied about the incident in Lancaster, California, at around 2.45pm on Wednesday. He claimed to have been struck by a bullet while walking to his car in the police parking lot, and said a sniper in a four-story apartment complex nearby had shot him. This led to a SWAT team searching every room in the building and the surrounding area, which concluded at around 5.30am Thursday. At a press conference on Saturday, Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener said the deputy had cut holes in his T-shirt with a knife to make it look like a wound. At the time, Reinosa told investigators that his bulletproof vest had deflected the shot into his shoulder, which had left a bruise. Wegner said: ‘Things didn’t add up. There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injuries sustained to his shoulder. Completely fabricated.’ No ballistic evidence was found at the scene and no nearby witnesses heard any gunshots either, he added. Reinosa, who was a rookie with the department for a year, has not revealed why he made-up the incident and has since been fired. An investigation has been launched into Reinosa’s report and he will face criminal charges, KTLA reports. Read More