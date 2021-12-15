Billy Corgan Helps Create Wrestling Scholarships

Former professional wrestler Austin Idol and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan are teaming up.

The pair has created the ‘Top Rope Dreams’ scholarship program.

Corgan also donated funds to help establish nine scholarships, which will cover tuition for recipients to attend Idol’s Universal Wrestling College in Greenville, South Carolina.

BREAKING | NWA President @Billy Corgan announces new series #TheCircleSquared to open up opportunities for independent talents to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance. More Details – https://t.co/JnZXOYqWBe Watch #NWAPowerrr tonight at 6:05pm EThttps://t.co/qng6A6nxFV pic.twitter.com/zT0aJiU6JJ — NWA (@nwa) November 19, 2019

If you were to go back to college, what would you major in?