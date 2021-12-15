News

Billy Corgan Helps Create Wrestling Scholarships

Former professional wrestler Austin Idol and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan are teaming up.

The pair has created the ‘Top Rope Dreams’ scholarship program.

Corgan also donated funds to help establish nine scholarships, which will cover tuition for recipients to attend Idol’s Universal Wrestling College in Greenville, South Carolina.

