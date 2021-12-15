Boner Fight for December 15th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE GOT OVER HALF A MILLION FROM THE FED SO WE’RE GONNA RAISE RENT ON THIS DUMP.

The Downtown West apartment complex in Salt Lake City received almost $700,000 in federal aid to help pay residents’ rent but later announced they were increasing rent prices up to $400 more per lease.

via SLTrib

Boner Candidate #2: DO THESE PEOPLE THINK NO ONE RECORDS WHAT THEY SAY?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed that she is “against hate of any kind against anyone”, apparently forgetting the many times she has been filmed saying Islamophobic things.

via HuffPost