Boner Fight for April 14, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I KEEP THIS ONE WITH MY GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD

Anti-maskers are keeping a new trick up their sleeve in the form of a fake medical card that exempts them from wearing masks.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A DONUMENT

A new act introduced by a congress freshman dubbed ‘the Donument Act’ would protect the border wall from being altered by classifying the wall as a monument in honor of twice impeached former president Donald Trump.

via HuffPost