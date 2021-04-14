Boners

Boner Fight for April 14, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: I KEEP THIS ONE WITH MY GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD

Anti-maskers are keeping a new trick up their sleeve in the form of a fake medical card that exempts them from wearing masks.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A DONUMENT

A new act introduced by a congress freshman dubbed ‘the Donument Act’ would protect the border wall from being altered by classifying the wall as a monument in honor of twice impeached former president Donald Trump.

via HuffPost

 

