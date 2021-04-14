Boner of the Day for April 14, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THESE PILLS ARE ALL NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS

A man in Utah has confessed to making and selling his own ‘all natural’ erectile dysfunction supplements illegally, using Viagra.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: WATCH WHAT DADDY CAN DO

With the goal of impressing his daughter, a man tried to break into the elephant enclosure at the Milwaukee zoo. He was stopped before entering the enclosure.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: I KEEP THIS ONE WITH MY GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD

Anti-maskers are keeping a new trick up their sleeve in the form of a fake medical card that exempts them from wearing masks.

via Fox News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, I DON’T BELIEVE IN STATISTICS… NOPE.

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott, explained the simple math used to explain the state’s decline in Covid-19 cases. You add the people who have been vaccinated, to the total number of cases. According to Gov. Abbott, this shows the herd immunity of the state as well as the lack of mathematicians in the state.

via Chron

Boner Candidate #2: SHE CHARGES EXTRA FOR THE ‘IN-HER-BODY STUFF.’

The JFK airport in New York stopped a woman smuggling drugs in her purse, bra and ‘nether regions.’

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S A DONUMENT

A new act introduced by a congress freshman dubbed ‘the Donument Act’ would protect the border wall from being altered by classifying the wall as a monument in honor of twice impeached former president Donald Trump.

via HuffPost