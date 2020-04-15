Boner Fight for April 15th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?

A federal judge in Florida on Monday shot down an emergency request from former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) and fellow beachfront property owners to be exempted from a public health order that cut off beach access during the pandemic. Huckabee, the father of President Trump’s former White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, argued that a county ordinance blocking him from access to the Gulf of Mexico seafront behind his estimated $3.3 million home violated his constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson on Monday denied the request from Huckabee and more than a dozen other plaintiffs for an injunction against Walton County, Fla., and the local sheriff. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on April 1 put in place a 30-day stay-at-home order for the state, but did not close beaches. The next day, Walton County passed an ordinance that closed off beach access and made violators subject to criminal penalty until April 30. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: MASK SCAM

As state governments and hospitals have scrambled to obtain masks and other medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, scammers attempted to sell a fake stockpile of 39 million masks to a California labour union. The Los Angeles Times first reported on Sunday that the FBI had uncovered the scam, which has been traced back to a broker in Australia and a supplier in Kuwait. The investigators discovered the scam because they were looking into whether the supply could be intercepted by the federal government through the Defense Production Act. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (known as SEIU) promised at the end of March that it would make the millions of masks available, as government agencies and hospitals planned to purchase some of the supply. But as the FBI investigated, it became apparent that the union had been duped, although no financial transaction had yet been made. Read More