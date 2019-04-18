Boner Fight for April 18th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: 40 YEARS A SLAVE.

A second man has been arrested over claims that a vulnerable worker was forced to live in a 6ft shed for 40 years. The suspect, 53, was arrested on Tuesday at a residential site north of Carlisle, Cumbria, on suspicion of modern slavery offences and is being questioned in custody. A pensioner, 79, was previously detained by officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) in October and released under investigation. The alleged victim, a British man, 58, was rescued from the shed on a residential site north of Carlisle – reportedly a licensed traveller camp – where it is believed he had been living throughout his adult life.

Boner Candidate #2: NOT THE KIND OF DAY LABOR HE HAD IN MIND

A Phoenix couple is accused of picking up a day laborer at Home Depot, then forcing him to have sex at gunpoint. According to court documents, on April 8, 39-year-old Brenda Acuna-Aguero picked up the male day laborer at the Home Depot at 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, telling him that she and her husband needed to move some items in their house. But when they got to Acuna-Aguero’s home, court documents say she began “to talk sexual to him and stated that it was her fantasy to have sex with a laborer and that she wanted to have sex with him.” When the victim refused, Acuna-Aguero’s husband, 45-year-old Jorge Murrieta-Valenzuela, came into the room holding a black rifle.

