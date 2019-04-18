Geek News for April 18th, 2019

Watch the final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Season 10 of ‘Archer’ Starts on FXX May 29

FXX will start season 10 of animated comedy Archer May 29. The new season is called Archer: 1999 and will have nine episodes. Archer follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard a salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other? The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as hard-drinking Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as his short-tempered ex-wife, Lana Kane; Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother Malory; Judy Greer as the eagle-eye fighter pilot, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as first mate Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as brawny Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as courtesan Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as synthetic human Algernop Krieger.

Massive ‘Avengers: Endgame’ footage leak hits Twitter, Reddit

Marvel fans are being warned to stay away from social media after leaked footage from the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” was found circulating online. Walt Disney has kept the film shrouded in so much secrecy that even journalists and critics weren’t permitted to see the film ahead of its premiere. “Endgame” opens April 26. Those who have viewed the clip have called it “spoiler heavy.” Screen shots, gifs, short clips, and detailed posts about what occurred during the clip are already surfacing on Twitter and Reddit. Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Marvel Studios appeared to address the incident Tuesday afternoon with a cryptic tweet featuring the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame and a generic-sounding letter from the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, imploring fans to keep quiet about the film’s plot.

New footage of ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ show ‘The Mandalorian’ leaks online

Footage from the new “Star Wars” live-action series “The Mandalorian” aired at the Star Wars Celebration event last week. “The Mandalorian” footage showed the Mandalorian character (Pedro Pascal) and an older man (Werner Herzog) working together. The trailer showed Greef (Carl Weathers), who will be one of the Mandalorian’s allies. The trailer also showed brief clips of Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), an Imperial officer (Giancarlo Esposito) and the new droid IG-88. The trailer was not publicly released. But you can read a recap over at Den of Geek, IGN and Collider, who were all on hand to watch the event.

