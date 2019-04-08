Boner Fight for April 8th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: GETTING YOUR MONIES WORTH FROM R.KELLY

R. Kelly fans doled out $100 to see the singer perform at a club in Springfield, Ill., only to be treated to approximately 28 seconds worth of music, just hours after the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer asked media to take it easy on him. The embattled R&B singer shared a video on Instagram before the performance on Sunday at the Dirty South Lounge, in which he called out the media and informed them that he needs to perform to make money amid his sexual abuse case. According to WICS/WRSP, R. Kelly arrived at the Dirty South Lounge at 1:30 a.m., where patrons paid a $100 entrance fee, which was reduced to $50 once the performer arrived. The outlet estimates that there were about 100 people in the club that can hold 450. Kelly allegedly spent 35 minutes thanking fans for their support, taking selfies, dancing, and smoking cigars. At one point, R. Kelly got on a microphone and thanked his fans before singing a line from his song for 28 seconds. The bar then closed at 3:00 a.m. The outlet reports that there were a number of fans outside of the club who were left disappointed, and some went on to claim it was not worth the $100 price of admittance. Supporters also clarified that they separated the “accused criminal” from the “artist,” while others said the claims against R. Kelly, including the long talked about allegations of sexual abuse, were “all lies.”

Boner Candidate #2: ESCALATING THE CRAZY CAT LADY GAME

An Orlando woman has landed behind bars after she allegedly pulled a gun on someone who had asked her to stop feeding stray cats in their neighborhood. The Miami Herald reported Lisa Maureen Saunders, 55, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault with a firearm. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim had repeatedly complained to police and the Orange County Animal Control that Saunders was feeding stray cats in her neighborhood. The woman worried Saunders was luring sick cats to her neighborhood and that children might contract “scabies” from the animals. The victim said Animal Control had set up traps around the neighborhood to catch the sick animals, but Saunders fed them away from the traps. On March 30, the victim saw Saunders park her car and leave loose cat food on the sidewalk. So, she walked up to her car and tried to confront her. That’s when investigators say Saunders brandished a gun, exited the car and told the woman, “Don’t f— with me.”

