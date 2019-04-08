Sports with Amy Donaldson for April 8th, 2019

1. Baylor upsets Notre Dame in a thrilling women’s NCAA Championship game – 82-81. Notre Dame rallied from a 14-point deficit to tie the game with seconds remaining. Chloe Jackson made a layup to put Baylor up by two points, but then the Bears fouled last year’s tournament hero Arike Ogunbowale with 1.9 seconds left in the game. She missed the first freethrow, and then tried to miss the second, but made it and time expired with the ball in the Bears’ possession.

OF NOTE: The five Notre Dame starters combined for 10,230 career points, the most in Division I history — women’s or men’s.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/colleges/baylor-edges-defending-champion-notre-dame-for-third-ncaa-womens-title/2019/04/07/39139d42-5958-11e9-842d-7d3ed7eb3957_story.html?utm_term=.2fe43234b7e2

2.The men’s National Championship game is tonight.

Virginia beat Auburn 63-62

Texas Tech beat Michigan State 61-51

That set the stage for tonight’s meeting of two programs that have never been to the National Championship game. The last time both teams in the championship game had never been there before was 40 years ago, when Magic Johnson and Michigan State beat Larry Bird and IndianaState.

https://www.baltimoresun.com/sports/college/basketball/mens/bs-sp-ncaa-mens-basketball-title-preview-20190407-story.html

3.Utah Jazz lost to the Los Angeles Lakers – 113-109. https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900064696/utah-jazz-coach-quin-snyder-feels-team-lacked-urgency-in-loss-to-shorthanded-los-angeles-lakers-they-outplayed-us.html

The loss has playoff implications that essentially mean Utah needs to win the rest of its games and Portland needs to lose.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900064682/3-takeaways-from-the-utah-jazzs-113-109-loss-to-the-los-angeles-lakers.html

4.The Warriors lost to defending champion Seattle Seawolves – 48-36. The team welcomed the fans of the now defunct Salt Lake Stallions to the game.

https://www.warriorsrugby.com/news/seattle-pulls-away-to-beat-utah/

5.The Utah gymnasts are heading to the national championship for a record 44th-consecutive year after a pressure-packed performance on the balance beam in the final rotation. Holding a razor-thin 0.125 lead over Minnesota going into the beam, all six Utes hit clutch routines to secure second place and a trip to the NCAA Championship. Advancing out of the Baton Rouge Regional with Utah (197.250) was winner LSU (197.500). Rounding out the field were Minnesota (196.900) and Auburn (195.725).

https://utahutes.com/news/2019/4/6/gymnastics-utes-beam-their-way-into-ncaa-championship.aspx

6. RSL lost to the Seattle Sounders 1-0.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900064622/real-salt-lake-player-grades-jefferson-savarino-man-of-the-match-as-rsl-falls-to-the-sounders-1-0.html