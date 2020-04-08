Boner Fight for April 8th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: FLORIDA

This is a sad and alarming sign of the times — residents packed together, risking coronavirus exposure to line up for unemployment benefits. The city of Hialeah handed out paper unemployment forms at 4 different locations Tuesday in order to help those who were unable to file through Florida’s website or hotline … and created this troubling scene. The line was full of desperate folks — many wearing face coverings, but some not — waiting for their applications, but clearly not following social distancing guidelines of keeping 6 feet apart. Florida currently has more than 14,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and its death total is approaching 300, so it certainly calls into question the decision to make residents wait in line for unemployment forms. Meanwhile, food banks across the country — from Central Texas to Pittsburgh — have been overburdened far this week with miles-long lines of cars waiting to pick up food for their families. Feeding South Florida has reported a 600% increase in the number of people asking for food, and it’s a similar story for food banks across the U.S. As we reported … Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to aid the nation’s food banks, but it’s starting to look like they’re going to need way more help than that. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: KILL ‘EM

Page, Ariz. • Authorities in northern Arizona have arrested a man for writing a racist social media post accusing Navajo people of carrying the coronavirus and calling for their deaths. The Page Police Department announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Daniel Franzen was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to incite an act of terrorism. Police say they received reports Monday of a Facebook post that urged people to use “lethal force” against the Navajo community because they were “100% infected” with COVID-19. Investigators say they traced the post to Franzen. He was booked into Coconino County jail. It was not known if Franzen had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A police spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment. In a statement, Page police said any unlawful hate speech will be “aggressively investigated.” Authorities also said that anyone who makes retaliatory threats against the suspect would be subject to investigation as well. The city of Page borders the Navajo Nation, the nation’s largest Native American reservation. The tribe has had more than 380 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on its reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Read More