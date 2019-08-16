Boner Fight for August 16th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: AN UNWISE CAREER DECISION.

Burger King doesn’t mess around when it comes to tampering with food. The fast-food chain reacted swiftly after five of its workers drew a pig on the order of a local cop. Timo Rosenthal, a police officer in New Mexico, swung by the establishment to order a burger for a mid-shift lunch. After driving away, he noticed the workers went a little off script while preparing his meal. Someone had taken a sharpie and drawn a pig with large eyes and a police badge on the white bag. Then, when he opened the burger, Rosenthal noticed it was burned. Rosenthal took to Facebook to share his experience with friends and family. He captioned the photo, “Well, while on lunch break (and in uniform) I ordered food at Burger King and received this. The patties were burnt and the burger was of very poor quality. Guess that was the last time I ate at Burger King in Clovis, NM.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOU DIDN’T GET A FILET O FISH?

A “crazed” McDonald’s customer whose Filet-O-Fish order was somehow botched at the drive-thru window “pitched a fit” and began bashing another vehicle with a shopping cart, Florida police report. The male suspect, who remains at large, was in line Sunday at a McDonald’s in Sarasota when he “did not get his fillet of fish,” according to cops. Denied his $3.79 fish sandwich, the driver proceeded to “pitch a fit,” a police report notes.The suspect left the drive-thru line (seen below), exited his vehicle, and then grabbed a nearby shopping cart (the police report does not indicate where the suspect sourced said cart).Investigators say the man then began smashing the cart into the side of a vehicle owned by a 46-year-old Bradenton woman. The victim’s car, cops estimated, sustained about $2000 in damages. Fit complete, the suspect returned to his auto and fled. The victim and witnesses told police that they did not know the man’s identity. Cops have classified the McDonald’s meltdown as felony criminal mischief since the damage the suspect caused exceeded $1000.