Boner Fight for August 23rd, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE GRINDER MONEY HAD TO COME FROM SOMEWHERE

A crooked priest stole nearly $100,000 in church donations to pay men he met on Grindr to perform sex acts on him, prosecutors have alleged. Reverend Joseph McLoone, of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown, allegedly funneled donations made by parishioners to fund his sleazy habit for at least six years. On Wednesday, investigators revealed he allegedly opened a secret TD Bank checking account in 2011 and deposited $98,405, which he then used to pay for his illicit activities as well as to pay off his credit card debts. The disgraced priest allegedly withdrew roughly $46,000 in cash from the undisclosed account in Ocean City, New Jersey, where he owns a beach house. He admitted using some of the funds for ‘personal relationships’ with men, including $1,200 to an inmate in a New York correctional facility, court files states. McLoone told investigators that Miller lived in New York City and that he met the inmate via Grindr for a sexual relationship, the complaint shows. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: RANDY OLDSTERS GETTING IT ON IN THE PARK

Six senior citizens have been arrested after they were allegedly caught having sex in a Connecticut woodland. Police say they busted the elderly residents getting hot and heavy at Grace Richardson Conservation area in Fairfield last week, during a police crackdown on public hookups in the area. The CT Post identified the locals as Daniel Dobbins, 67; Otto D. Williams, 62; Charles L. Ardito, 75; John Linartz, 62; Richard Butler, 82 and his wife Joyce Butler, 85. All six of the elderly citizens – five men and one woman – were arrested and charged with breach of peace. Dobbins and Linartz have additionally been charged with public indecency. All six of those arrested have been released and will appear in court at a later date. Authorities decided to increase surveillance on the Grace Richardson Conservation following complaints about ‘lewd and sexual activity’ taking place in the vicinity earlier this month. On August 9, concerned citizens called the cops to report a public hookup happening in the wooded area. The CT Times reports that the Grace Richardson Conservation is listed online as a popular spot for public sex. The park has been advertised on at least one ‘City Hookup Guide’ as a meet-up spot, alongside other Fairfield locations including a commuter parking lot and a local McDonald’s. Police say they will continue to monitor those sites, as well as internet listings, in order to keep public spaces ‘appropriate and safe’. Read More