Boner Fight for August 29th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WE MONTANNA BOYS KNOW….FASTEST WAY HOME IS A STRAIGHT LINE.

Justin Clifton just wanted to get home without causing a stir. A beeline seemed like the best route. The 34-year-old Hayden man was arrested early Saturday inside the secure perimeter of the Kootenai County jail and charged with criminal trespassing. He’ll be arraigned next month. Clifton’s misdemeanor arraignment will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 before First District Magistrate Judge Robert Caldwell in Coeur d’Alene. Clifton wanted to make it home safely Saturday evening after having a few beers at the North Idaho State Fair and Rodeo. Instead of driving, he walked north across the fair parking lot until he was met with an obstruction. And then another one. Fences with concertina wire on top marking the edge of the secure area of the Kootenai County jail yard weren’t made to stop Clifton, he told deputies. Not when he was determined to get home. “(He) told me something to the effect of he was a Montana boy and the fastest way home is a straight line,” Deputy Robert Imthurn wrote in a report. Clifton was first observed walking around inside the jail yard at 12:22 a.m. by jail employees watching a security camera. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT RACIST. LOOK AT MY DOG. REDUX

The mother whose biracial son was dragged by a Davis School bus wants the driver to face jail time. It comes after she was awarded a settlement with the district in a civil rights lawsuit. During a meeting with prosecutors on Monday, Brenda Mayes admits she left in tears when told they were considering charging the bus driver with reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor. “This is absolutely a hate crime,” Mayes said. Surveillance video shows Mayes’ 13-year-old son stepping off the bus at West Point Junior High on February 7. The doors close, catching his backpack before he’s dragged up to 175 feet. “When a grown adult makes a decision to do something that has a high likelihood of killing a child, there needs to be jail time,” Mayes said. “There needs to be a consequence.” Mayes received a settlement of $62,500 after suing the district for racial discrimination and assault. She said the driver, John Naisbitt, is racist and targeted her biracial son. “Would you say that you’re a racist,” FOX13’s Hailey Higgins asked Naisbitt at his Hooper home on May 7. “Not at all. No. Look at my dog, he’s as black as could be,” Naisbitt said. Naisbitt retired days after the incident to avoid getting fired. He claims he gave proper warning the door was closing and that the incident was staged. Read More