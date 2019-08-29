Sean Means Reviews Movies for August 29, 2019

ARTSIES:

COLD CASE HAMMARSKJÖLD – 3 stars

In 1961, United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld’s plane mysteriously crashed, killing Hammarskjöld and most of the crew. With the case still unsolved 50-plus years later, Danish journalist, filmmaker, and provocateur Mads Brügger (The Red Chapel, The Ambassador) leads us down an investigative rabbit hole to unearth the truth. Scores of false starts, dead ends, and elusive interviews later, Brügger and his sidekick, Swedish Göran Björkdahl, begin to sniff out something more monumental than anything they’d initially imagined. Read More

Director: Mads Brügger

Starring: Mads Brügger, Göran Björkdahl, Dag Hammarskjöld

AFTER THE WEDDING – 3 1/2 stars

Isabel (Michelle Williams) has dedicated her life to working with the children in an orphanage in Calcutta. Theresa (Julianne Moore) is the multimillionaire head of a media company who lives with her artist husband (Billy Crudup) and their twin boys in New York. When word comes to Isabel of a mysterious and generous grant for the financially struggling orphanage, she must travel to New York to meet the benefactor–Theresa–in person. Read More

Director: Bart Freundlich

Starring: Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup

THE NIGHTINGALE – 3 1/2 stars

The Nightingale is a meditation on the consequences of violence and the price of seeking vengeance. Set during the colonization of Australia in 1825, the film follows Clare (Aisling Franciosi), a 21-year-old Irish convict. Having served her 7-year sentence, she is desperate to be free of her abusive master, Lieutenant Hawkins (Ssm Claflin) who refuses to release her from his charge. Clare’s husband Aidan (Michael Sheasby) retaliates and she becomes the victim of a harrowing crime at the hands of the lieutenant and his cronies. When British authorities fail to deliver justice, Clare decides to pursue Hawkins, who leaves his post suddenly to secure a captaincy up north. Read More

Director: Jennifer Kent

Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr

FARTSIES:

Adán (Omar Chaparro) is a charming seducer who believes he knows how to make any woman swoon. He prepares to teach his friends the art of conquering women, using his array of bullet-proof rules of seduction. Mia (Martha Higareda) is an ambitious producer that dreams of having her own TV show on women empowerment called “Todos Caen,” a strategic guide to dating that teaches you just how to hook a man- and have him eating from the palm of your hand in no time. Read More

Director: Ariel Winograd

Starring: Martha Higareda, Omar Chaparro, Mauricio Barrientos

BENNETT’S WAR – NOT SCREENED

After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, Marshall Bennett, played by Michael Roark, a young soldier in the Army Ranger Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged and told that one more accident could mean he may never walk again. When he gets home to his family farm, he discovers that his dad, played by Trace Adkins, is behind in the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Bennett pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how… to get back on his bike and do what he does best. Read More

Director: Alex Ranarivelo

Starring: Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar

KILLERMAN – NOT SCREENED

A New York City money launderer named Moe Diamond (Liam Hemsworth) desperately searches for answers after waking up with no memory, millions in stolen cash and drugs, and an insane crew of dirty cops violently hunting him down. Read More

Director: Malik Bader

Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen, Diane Guerrero

LAKE’S 7 AND THE GOLDEN GUN – NOT SCREENED

A security systems technician (Lake) is blackmailed into stealing a valuable video game controller in order to meet the blackmailers medical needs. Read More

Director: Lucas Millhouse

Starring: Talitha Hanks, Shiloh Nyce, Seth Williams

DON’T LET GO – NOT SCREENED

Detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. Read More

Director: Jacob Estes

Starring: Storm Reid, Mykelti Williamson, David Oyelowo

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

The Cat Rescuers

With over 500,000 streets cats struggling to survive in NYC, and the city unwilling to address the problem, spirited volunteers like Sassee, Claire, Stu and Tara have come to their aid. Their beat is Brooklyn, where the problem has exploded. Combing the borough’s alleys, backyards and housing projects, they trap the cats, get them fixed and returned to their colonies, or adopted. THE CAT RESCUERS shows the skill, resilience and humor they bring to this challenging but rewarding work, and how their mission to reduce animal suffering, often at great sacrifice to themselves, has changed their lives. Read More

Director: Rob Fruchtman, Steve Lawrence

Starring: Claire Corey, Tara Green, Stuart Siet

Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles

The origin story behind one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, Fiddler on The Roof, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when “tradition” was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving. Read More

Director: Max Lewkowicz

Starring: Michael Bernardi, Jerry Bock, Danny Burstein

It: Chapter Two

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with “IT Chapter Two,” the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever. Read More

Director: Andy Muschietti

Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader