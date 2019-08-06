Boner Fight for August 6th, 2019

Boner Candidate #2: THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WE ELECT.

An Ohio lawmaker has stirred up controversy with a Facebook rant blaming the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, on the breakdown of “traditional American family,” gay marriage and “drag queen advocates” among other things. State Rep. Candice Keller, a Republican from Middletown, about 25 miles southwest of Dayton, listed a slew of reasons why she believes that a 24-year-old man killed nine people, including his sister, early Sunday in downtown Dayton. “After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game,” Keller wrote in the Facebook post, which had been removed as of early Monday. “Why not place the blame where it belongs?” Keller placed the blame for mass shootings with “the breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama).” She also slammed local lawmakers who she says have “no interest whatsoever” in learning about the Constitution, especially the Second Amendment, as well as “snowflakes who can’t accept a duly elected President,” according to the post. “Did I forget anybody?” Keller continued. “The list is long. And the fury will continue.” Read More