Boner Fight for August 6th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: FUTURE FEDERAL JUDGES ON TEAM MITCH.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Getty Images (2) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night after a photo surfaced on social media, showing a group of young men “groping and choking” a cardboard cutout of the freshman congresswoman — while wearing shirts that say, “Team Mitch.” “Hey @senatemajldr – these young men look like they work for you,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll,” she asked, “or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch?” The picture in question was posted on Facebook and then shared by a Twitter user named @emrazz. “Break me off a piece of that,” the caption reads. “Future federal judges of America,” tweeted @emrazz in response. The photo emerged Monday just one day after Ocasio-Cortez publicly condemned McConnell — in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings — for not calling a Senate vote on a gun reform bill that was passed by the Democratic-controlled House back in February. “The House passed HR8, a Bipartisan Background Checks Act, *5 months ago* and the Senate has yet to vote on it,” the New York lawmaker tweeted. “It was one of our 1st major priorities after ending the gov shutdown. You’ve been sitting on it since February giving bogus excuses. Care to explain the people why?” Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a tweet from McConnell, in which he offered his condolences to the victims of the El Paso shooting. “The entire nation is horrified by today’s senseless violence,” said the majority leader. “Elaine’s and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.” Several other legislators, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have urged McConnell to call Senate back into session and revisit the bill. “One awful event after another,” said Schumer in a statement. “Leader McConnell must call the Senate back for an emergency session to put the House-passed universal background checks legislation on the Senate floor for debate and a vote immediately.” Read More
Boner Candidate #2: THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WE ELECT.
An Ohio lawmaker has stirred up controversy with a Facebook rant blaming the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, on the breakdown of “traditional American family,” gay marriage and “drag queen advocates” among other things. State Rep. Candice Keller, a Republican from Middletown, about 25 miles southwest of Dayton, listed a slew of reasons why she believes that a 24-year-old man killed nine people, including his sister, early Sunday in downtown Dayton. “After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game,” Keller wrote in the Facebook post, which had been removed as of early Monday. “Why not place the blame where it belongs?” Keller placed the blame for mass shootings with “the breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama).” She also slammed local lawmakers who she says have “no interest whatsoever” in learning about the Constitution, especially the Second Amendment, as well as “snowflakes who can’t accept a duly elected President,” according to the post. “Did I forget anybody?” Keller continued. “The list is long. And the fury will continue.” Read More
