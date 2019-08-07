Boner of the Day

Boner Fight for August 7th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I GUESS THE OPTICS ARE BAD.

A photo of a white police office on horseback leading a handcuffed black man through the street with a rope has sparked outrage. Galveston Police Department in Texas has apologized to Donald Neely, 43, after officers were condemned for the incident that was branded offensive, unnecessary, and racist. Neely was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespassing on Saturday. The mounted officers handcuffed him, then ‘clipped’ a ‘line’ to the cuffs and led him to a police staging area eight blocks away. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale issued a statement Monday that said: ‘First and foremost I must apologize to Mister Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment.’ ‘Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgement in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest.’     Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: AMERICAN PRIDE.

A man is facing an assault charge after Montana authorities say someone saw him throw a 13-year-old boy to the ground because the teenager didn’t remove his hat when the national anthem was played at a rodeo. The boy was taken to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, but details about his condition were not released. The witness, Taylor Hennick, told the Missoulian she was at the rodeo on Saturday when she heard a “pop” and saw the boy on the ground, bleeding from his ears. The assailant justified his actions by saying the boy “was disrespecting the national anthem so he had every right to do that,” Hennick said. Curt James Brockway, 39, of Superior, Montana, made an initial court appearance Monday on a charge of assault on a minor. Prosecutors recommended his bail be set at $100,000. Court officials said Brockway’s attorney was working Tuesday to recommend conditions that might allow Brockway be released without posting bond. Brockway is a registered violent offender after being convicted of a 2010 charge of assault with a weapon. District Judge John Larson gave him a 10-year suspended sentence. Brockway is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 14, when he’ll be asked to enter a plea.     Read More

