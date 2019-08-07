Boner of the Day

3-bit Gamer for August 7th, 2019

Madden NFL 20 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – out now

  • Same old same, but with even less

Rad (PS4) – August 20

  • Isometric rougelike game – Mad Max meets Heavy Metal
  • Post-post-apocalyptic wasteland world in which teens sacrifice themselves to recover respirators
  • Can have unlimited DNA mutations – extra boomerang arms, exploding flaming skull,

World of Warcraft Classic (PC, OS X) – August 27, 2019

  • Total recreation of the original game before the first expansion was released
  • Game has changed considerably in the 13 years since
  • Long-requested item from the community, finally releasing

Control (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – August 27, 2019

  • Set in a brutalist skyscraper in Manhattan that breaks the laws of physics and reality
  • Serves as the HQ of a secret supernatural government agency and is under attack
  • Your player has a super powerful weapon and responsibility thrust upon her

