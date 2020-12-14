Boner Fight for December 14, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: YOU’LL NEED A GOOD PILLOW FOR THE END TIMES

CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell spoke to the crowd at a pro-Trump march in D.C. on Saturday, and singled out Fox News Channel as being “in on” a major conspiracy to overthrow the Donald Trump because of their having called Arizona for Joe Biden. “We cannot give up ever on this,” said Lindell to the crowd, which in no way was giving up, being as they were in D.C. marching under the banner of “Stop the Steal” and in protest of the election results and, more recently the Supreme Court. “This is a spiritual warfare in our country and in the world.” “This fraud is real,” he said. “It’s of epic proportions that this election was stolen.”

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS THE LAST CHANCE WE’LL HAVE

Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor is taking his wife on a tour of romantic Mediterranean and European capitals this week, despite ordinary Americans being banned from such travel due to the pandemic. Robert O’Brien will land in Paris on Monday and has requested a private tour of the Louvre despite it being closed because of coronavirus restrictions, Axios reported. O’Brien’s representation of the United States at a ceremony in Paris was announced by the White House on Sunday.

