Geek News on the Radio for December 14, 2020

Pixar Has Buzz Lightyear Origin Movie In Works

Pixar said Thursday during its Disney Investor Day that Lightyear, an origin story about Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear, is in the works with Chris Evans voicing the lead. Lightyear will follow how the young test pilot became the space hero that spawned the Buzz Lightyear action figure made famous in Pixar’s Toy Story movies. Angus MacLane, the co-director of Finding Dory, will be taking the reins on Lightyear. The movie will be released in theaters June 17, 2022.

‘Alien’ Series From Noah Hawley in the Works at FX, Ridley Scott in Talks to Executive Produce

A series set in the “Alien” universe from Noah Hawley is officially set up at FX, Variety has learned. The announcement was made Thursday by FX chief John Landgraf as part of the Disney Investor Day presentation. Hawley will write and executive produce the series under his 26 Keys banner, with “Alien” mastermind Ridley Scott in advanced talks to executive produce via Scott Free. FX Productions will produce. Per Landgraf, the show is “Set not too far into our future, it’s the first ‘Alien’ story set on Earth.”

Disney Plus is increasing its price to $8 a month starting in March 2021

Disney Plus is following Netflix and introducing a $1 price hike for subscribers in the United States, raising it to $7.99 a month. The move comes after a lengthy presentation showing what Disney is bringing to Disney Plus in the next year. The price hike will begin on March 26, 2021, coming in at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Also, the Disney bundle — that has Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus — will see a $1 increase to $13.99 a month.

Wonder Woman 1984 Has A Secret Post-Credits Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 has a secret post-credits scene. Warner Bros. is gearing up to release the film on Christmas Day, the first of their upcoming slate to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The highly anticipated film is next up in Warner Bros.’ DCEU that will see The Suicide Squad hit theaters and HBO Max next year. After that, the DCEU has a packed 2022 with four movies set to be released, including the highly anticipated new Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

Brian K. Vaughan to Write Buck Rogers TV Series for Legendary

Brian K. Vaughan, the comics author behind Y: The Last Man and Saga, has been tapped to pen Legendary’s television series adaptation of classic pulp hero Buck Rogers. Don Murphy and Susan Montford, whose credits include Transformers and Real Steel, will produce via their Angry Films banner along with Flint Dille, the grandson of the original Buck Rogers creator.

‘Green Hornet and Kato’ Movie Project Lands at Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment are partnering on “The Green Hornet and Kato” and are in development on a film based on the classic characters. Amasia won the feature film franchise rights to the Green Hornet in January with Amasia’s co-founders Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo producing. Helfant is a veteran Hollywood executive who was president and chief operating officer of Marvel Studios for several years starting in 2005.

Servant season 2 confirms return date

M Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant won’t be back in time for Halloween, but it promises to be suitably and “insidiously creepy” when it returns in 2021. The 10-part series, which stars Nell Tiger Free, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint, will be back for a second season on January 15 next year, and a brand new teaser for the horror promises another terrifying trip into the mind of Shyamalan.

