Boner Fight For December 15, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S GONNA GO ‘ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.’

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Saturday, during the pro-Trump “Jericho March” in Washinton D.C., stated that President-elect Joe Biden “will be removed one way or another” from office to a fiery crowd of Trump supporters. “We will never back down to the Satanic pedophile, globalist New World Order and their walking-dead reanimated corpse Joe Biden, and we will never recognize him,” Jones began his rant. “And we will never recognize him. President Trump had zero connection to Russians. No proof. Four years of investigation. With the Bidens, it’s open and shut,” he continued. The conspiracy theorist then called Biden a “globalist” before alluding to what many Twitter users found to be a threat.

Boner Candidate #2: START STOCKING UP ON YOUR SECOND AMMENDMENT SUPPLIES

In a tweet this Sunday, Pennsylvania attorney and Trump loyalist Lin Wood sent out a cryptic message, saying, “It’s better to be safe than sorry.” “Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities,” he wrote. “Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden.”

