Boner Fight for December 18, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: I’D LIKE TO READ YOUR DOCTORAL DISSERTATION TUCKER

Fox News host Tucker Carlson doubled down on mocking incoming first lady Jill Biden on his Wednesday show, labeling her as “illiterate” and blasting her doctoral dissertation. On his Wednesday show, Carlson continued his criticism against Biden and her doctoral degree in education, piling on earlier attacks after The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed last week encouraging her not to use the “Dr.” title as a nonmedical doctor.

Boner Candidate #2: INCLUDING A WOODCHUCK

A Connecticut has been charged with numerous animal cruelty offences in connection to an October search of her ‘uninhabitable’ home where police found dozens of animals, including three dead animals and a ‘lifeless’ dog. Donna Scirocco, 59, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with six counts of cruelty to animals, the Hamden Police Department said. She is currently being held in lieu of a court-ordered bond of $5000, the CT Post reports.

