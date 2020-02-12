Boner Fight for February 12th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: HOOKERS FOR JESUS

There has never been a better time to be a Hooker for Jesus. Under Attorney General Bill Barr’s management, it appears no corner of the Justice Department can escape perversion — even the annual grants the Justice Department gives to nonprofits and local governments to help victims of human trafficking. In a new grant award, senior Justice officials rejected the recommendations of career officials and decided to deny grants to highly rated Catholic Charities in Palm Beach, Fla., and Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix. Instead, Reuters reported, they gave more than $1 million combined to lower-rated groups called the Lincoln Tubman Foundation and Hookers for Jesus. Why? Well, it turns out the head of the Catholic Charities affiliate had been active with Democrats and the Phoenix group had opposed President Trump’s immigration policies. By contrast, Hookers for Jesus is run by a Christian conservative and the Lincoln Tubman group was launched by a relative of a Trump delegate to the 2016 convention. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HE KNEW RIGHT WHERE TO GO AND HOW TO DO IT

A man who helped install a safe inside a Garden City home is now charged with helping to steal it along with about $50,000 inside, according to police. Jesse James Carlton, 32, of Dingle, Idaho; Gage Shayne Ewing, 24, of Smithfield; and Kaden Jade Bingham, 23, of Richmond, were each charged Monday in 1st District Court with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and theft, a second-degree felony. Over the weekend, someone broke into a residence at 550 W. Highway 89 in Garden City by “creating a large hole in the back of her closet which shares a wall with an adjacent storage warehouse,” according to charging documents. A safe containing $50,000, several boxes of ammunition, four Harley Davidson shirts, a Harley Davidson jacket, two rings, and several documents including social security cards, birth certificates, credit cards and vehicle titles were stolen, the charges state. The homeowner told detectives that Carlton had installed the safe in August. Read More